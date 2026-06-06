Last Updated on Saturday, 6 June 2026, 15:35 by Writer

As police continue their investigations into the discovery of ten AK-47 assault rifles last month in Berbice, they on Saturday said they found one 9mm extended magazine at the home of a man who surrendered on Thursday.

“During a search at the residence of a 21-year-old wash bay attendant (Gregory Anthony Persaud) of Farm, New Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, one extended magazine, suspected to be for a 9mm firearm, was found in a clothes basket in his bedroom,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

Persaud, also of Area ‘G’ Ogle, East Coast Demerara, and businessman and wash bay owner Antonio Alonzo “Lanzo” Lawrie, 33, of Lot 959 Farm, New Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara surrendered in the company of their lawyer.

The rifles were found on Friday, May 22.

On Thursday, May 28, Stephen Raja, 33, of Back Street, Goed Fortuin Village was arraigned for illegal possession of arms.

Police said the man was subsequently remanded to prison after bail was refused.

The matter was adjourned to June 15.

During the operation, police said they were conducting a stop-and-search exercise along the Berbice River Bridge access road between 1 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. when a black Toyota Corolla Fielder motorcar bearing registration number HC 9018 was stopped.

Police said the driver of the vehicle drove away from their ranks, escaping eastward.

Acting on information received, police later conducted a search along No. 11 Village Public Road, where ten AK-47 rifles were found wrapped in plastic and cloth, police stated.