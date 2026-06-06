Last Updated on Saturday, 6 June 2026, 22:55 by Writer

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Saturday bragged that its commissioner Clifton Hicken obtained an honorary doctorate (honoris causa) in human rights and social justice from the International American University (IAU).

While the law enforcement agency said Mr Hicken is the first commissioner of police “in the history of the Guyana Police Force to receive doctorate status”, research based on the picture that accompanied the news release shows that the grand doctorate convocation ceremony was held as part of the Iconic Felicitation of Exemplary Achievements (IFEA) Awards 2026 which was organised by the India-headquartered AIMLAY.

AIMLAY allows for nomination of persons to be recognised for their significant and outstanding contributions in several fields of endeavour.

The IAU lists AIMLAY as one of its 38 authorised recruiters.

The GPF says Mr Hicken was conferred on Saturday with a Doctor of Philosophy in Human Rights and Social Justice, honoris causa (“for the sake of honour”).

“The area of Human Rights and Social Justice is especially relevant to modern policing, as law enforcement continues to play a critical role in protecting vulnerable groups, strengthening community relations, promoting fairness, supporting youth development, addressing domestic violence and improving public trust,” the police force said.

The GPF said Commissioner Hicken’s achievement also reinforces the its continued emphasis on education, professionalism, leadership development and lifelong learning among its ranks.

The convocation ceremony was held at the Crowne Plaza San Francisco Airport by IHG, Burlingame, California. The award was conferred by the university’s School of Business, Los Angeles, California and Commissioner Hicken was also recognised at the Global Excellence Summit 2026 for his exceptional achievements and contributions.

The force said the latest recognition marks another significant milestone in Commissioner Hicken’s academic and professional journey and reflects his continued commitment to leadership, public service, human rights, social justice, community development and institutional advancement.

Commissioner Hicken’s academic background includes two diplomas from the University of Guyana in the areas of public management and related studies, along with a Master of Business Administration, specialising in Human Resource Management, from the University of Bedfordshire.

Over the years, Commissioner Hicken has also pursued several professional and specialised training programmes in law enforcement, leadership, management, human rights, domestic violence, public order, emergency response, search and rescue, tactical operations and organisational development.

His training and experience span both local and international institutions and programmes, including the University of Guyana, the University of the West Indies Cave Hill School of Business, the San Salvador Law Enforcement Academy and other international law enforcement and security training initiatives, the force added. The GPF extends congratulations to Commissioner Hicken on this accomplishment and recognises it as a proud moment for the Force.