Last Updated on Saturday, 6 June 2026, 23:01 by Writer

A farmer of Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo was arrested on Saturday in connection with the knifing to death of a seven-year old boy and seriously injuring his 72-year old pensioner grandmother one day earlier, police said.

Police said the suspect is 23 years old but did not disclose more information about his identity.

“The suspect is presently in police custody assisting with the investigation,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

Demerara Waves Online News understands from a reliable source that the prime suspect is not related to the death of Adriel Aftab Mohamed and the pensioner.

Investigators said nothing was stolen from the house at Phase 3, Zeelugt New Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo during the incident on Friday morning at about 4:45.

Initial investigations revealed that the child resided at the location with relatives.

At about 05:05hrs, a relative went to the home, where he discovered the woman injured and the child motionless inside the house.

The woman was taken to the De Kinderen Regional Hospital, where she was admitted as a patient.

Her condition is listed as stable.

Police ranks visited and processed the scene.

The body of the child was examined and injuries were observed.

A knife suspected to have been used during the incident was recovered at the scene and lodged.