Last Updated on Sunday, 17 May 2026, 11:20 by Writer

The President of Guyana has approved of the government’s appointment of regional executive officers (REOs). The newly appointed officers are expected to work closely with regional administrations, local democratic organs, and communities to enhance governance, accelerate development programmes, and improve the delivery of public services to citizens.

Region Nine REO Karl Singh is among those retained.

The government says it remains committed to building professional, responsive, and people-centred institutions that support inclusive development in every region of Guyana.