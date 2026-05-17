Last Updated on Sunday, 17 May 2026, 0:06 by Denis Chabrol

The Ministry of Labour is investigating reports of alleged labour and occupational safety and health violations at a quarry in Batavia, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) but the company on Saturday said one of its employees died from a heart attack.

“An investigation has been launched into these reports,” Labour Minister, Keoma Griffith told Demerara Waves Online News on Saturday.

The issues at the quarry, owned by the India-headquartered EKAA HRIM Earth Resources Management, were first raised by Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed on Social Media during interactions with several persons said to be employees of the company.

Mr Mohamed called on President Irfaan Ali, who commissioned that quarry three years ago, to ensure that those hardworking Indian nationals were paid and their passports so that they could return home. He also called for a probe into the death of one of the employees. “We’re calling for an investigation into what really transpired because we heard that that man worked, worked and worked and worked till he cropped out, tilled he died with this heart attack,” said the leader of the main opposition We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party.

WIN General Secretary, Odessa Primus added that the company should be shut down and the owner jailed. “This is a human rights violation. It is sick and very disturbing to be in this day and age and have to interface with these sort of things,” she said in the presence of her party leader and persons said to be company employees.

In an edited video posted on the Team Mohamed’s Facebook page, a man believed to be a senior company official, was heard and seen telling Mr Mohamed at the quarry site that the workers would be receiving meals on Saturday and Sunday, and assured that their rights would not be violated. “Sure, definitely,” the company said in response to repeated requests that their welfare be taken care of until they travel to Georgetown to meet with the Indian High Commission. “They are going to get because that is their right,” the official said.

One of the employees complained about the absence of health facilities or boat transportation to take sick persons to a hospital from the remote work site, salaries were being delayed for a number of months,

In a statement issued through the public relations firm, Tagman Media, EKAA HRIM Earth Resources Management said it was working closely with the High Commission of India in Guyana, Ministry of Labour, and the relevant authorities to ensure that all matters related to this incident are addressed with the utmost transparency

and responsibility. “Verified information and supporting documentation will be shared through the appropriate channels in due course,” the company said in a statement.

EKAA HRIM called the information circulating publicly on Social Media platforms “misleading and inaccurate”. That company said it was concerned that that those statements might create unnecessary fear, confusion, and

misunderstanding among the public and stakeholders. “We respectfully urge the public and all stakeholders to refrain from spreading unverified information and to allow the relevant authorities to complete their processes professionally and independently,” the Indian quarry operator said.

The company thanked the Guyana government, relevant ministries, its employees, partners, and members of the public for the continued support, understanding, and cooperation extended during that challenging time. EKAA HRIM said it was committed to the welfare of its employees, compliance with the laws of Guyana, and maintaining transparency in all its operations.