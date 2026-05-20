Last Updated on Wednesday, 20 May 2026, 21:18 by Writer

The new air traffic control tower at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), when constructed, would pave the way for the further expansion of that airport to cater for more flights simultaneously, aviation minister Deodat Indar said on Wednesday.

“We have to move it and expand the airport further so that we can have parking aprons for more planes,” he said at a news briefing about the 3rd International Civil Aviation Organization/European Union Aviation Safety Agency Global Regional Safety Oversight Organization (RSOO) and Regional Accident and Incident Investigation Organization Forum (RAIO) for Aviation Safety to be held in Guyana from September 29 to 30.

The minister said the tower would be built on the “other side” of the airport located at Timehri, East Bank Demerara.

Already, he said the CJIA was congested at times due to the number of flights that arrive virtually at the same time. “We have no place to park planes anymore. Sometimes when all of the planes start to come in, one has to wait on the other one to come into the taxi, wait to come into the parking lot,” he said.

He said in 2020, there were four airlines using the CJIA but now that number has grown to 16.

Meanwhile, the aviation minister also said the countrywide modernisation of the aviation sector includes not only laws and regulations but also the aerodromes.

He said they would be equipped with scanners, more cameras, an inline baggage system and check-in system.

According to Mr Indar, overall Guyana recorded increased aircraft movements from 63,863 in 2020 to 99,508 at the end of 2025.

“It tells you movement is a sign of economic activity. It tells you what’s happening in the sector,” he said.