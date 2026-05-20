Last Updated on Wednesday, 20 May 2026, 11:28 by Denis Chabrol

Minister of Labour, Keoma Griffith on Wednesday said the Indian company, EKAA HRIM Earth Resources Management, that is operating a quarry in Batavia, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) but he declined to provide details of the ongoing investigation.

“I can’t tell you that as yet. Of course, they have denied the allegations. I can tell you that much. It now calls on us to investigate both sides,” said Mr Griffith, a lawyer by profession, adding that more information would be provided as it becomes available.

He said the inter-ministerial team was probing issues related to the workers’ contracts, living and unsafe health and safety environments, and personal property and artefacts belonging to the workers, Mr Griffith said EKAA HRIM Earth Resources Management complied with the 24-hour ultimatum that was issued on Monday and another meeting with company representatives was scheduled for Wednesday at 1 PM.

Mr Griffith said after his intervention with the Indian High Commission, the India passports were returned to the 38 workers, but he declined to say who did so. “I met the representatives of the company and I demanded in no uncertain terms that their passports be returned to them by 1 PM on that day. Within a short turnaround time, the passports were returned to them,” he said.

Among the allegations refuted by the company, according to the Labour Minister, was the retention of passports. “I have to say that because that is what they said to me,” but he could not say who had it if EKAA HRIM Earth Resources Management denied having them. “I can say as much as I’m aware of. The investigation is continuing,” he said.

The Labour Minister declined to say whether the company’s alleged retention of the workers’ passports amounted to trafficking in persons. “I’m not going to make an allegation of human trafficking without a demand. I cannot do that. That will be irresponsible of me,” he said. Opposition Leader, Azruddin Mohamed, who played a major role in highlighting the alleged grievances, transporting the workers to Georgetown and taking them to the Indian High Commission and the Ministry of Labour, has alleged that their experience amounted to human trafficking.

On the issue of owed salaries, he said EKAA HRIM Earth Resources Management representatives have explained why some payments were outstanding and he was awaiting more information to substantiate it.

One of the employees had died and another, who allegedly lost four fingers while in Guyana, has since returned to India.