APNU turns 13 years old; affiliate gets new leader

Last Updated on Wednesday, 17 July 2024, 22:57 by Denis Chabrol

As A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) celebrates its 13th anniversary, the founder of one of that coalition’s small parties has stepped down and made way for a new leader.

Mr Keith Scott, who co-founded the now 23-year old National Front Alliance (NFA), said it was time to make way for a young leader, former General Secretary Cordel A. Joseph, ” to take it to new heights.” Mr Scott said he was available to advise the new leader where necessary.

Mr Joseph promised to rebuild and strengthen the NFA and continue to be a vital APNU partner “with our collective goal to become the next administration come 2025 election.”

APNU used its 13th year to sound a call for political parties to join its “inclusive” body to address poverty and security and instead enjoy the benefits of political, social and cultural liberation. “We in the APNU are convinced that a positive transformation of Guyana can only be achieved by an inclusive electoral coalition built around the political parties, organized labour, farmers’ organizations, community based organizations, faith based organizations, civil society bodies and patriotic citizens committed to develop Guyana into a united, stable and prosperous nation where the well being of each citizen is assured, irrespective of ethnicity, social status, gender, religion or political persuasion,” said APNU whose executive no longer includes the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR).

Except for the PNCR, none of the other political parties in APNU commands a large following on its own.