Guyana to help restore Jamaica’s hurricane-affected electricity supply

Last Updated on Wednesday, 17 July 2024, 22:22 by Denis Chabrol

Guyana is among several Caribbean countries that would be sending personnel to Jamaica to help that island restore electricity to several areas that are still without electricity about two weeks since Hurricane Beryl struck, officials said Wednesday.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips told Demerara Waves Online News that “we are sending five linesmen to assist with electrical network repairs.” He said preparations were currently being made for the personnel to leave very shortly.

The decision by Guyana to do so was first made by President Irfaan last week in brief remarks to 50 Guyana Defence Force soldiers before they departed for Carriacou which Beryl flattened.

Jamaica’s Energy Minister, Daryl Vaz said Belize, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, and Guyana “have agreed to send persons” to ease the power woes. “The time has come for external assistance so that whatever is outstanding can be done in the shortest possible time. Mr Vaz said the Jamaica Public Service, the power company, was instructed to get workers to bring relief to suffering residents. “I had a discussion with the JPS management team where I insisted that the time had come for external assistance based on the suffering of the Jamaican people, based on the gaps that exist in the supply across every parish,” he said.

Guyana has been leading the way in providing relief to the ravaged dependent islands of Grenada, and St Vincent. Consumables, building materials and other supplies have been flown and shipped to those sister Caribbean Community (CARICOM)-member States.