High-powered weapons, ammo, drugs found in South Ruimveldt

Last Updated on Wednesday, 17 July 2024, 14:47 by Denis Chabrol

Guyanese police on Wednesday said they were on the manhunt for two persons in connection with four guns, a total of 1,752 rounds of a variety of ammunition and more than 3 pounds of marijuana that were discovered in South Ruimveldt.

Police said the weapons would be subjected to ballistic tests.

The discovery of the high-powered firearms, ammunition and narcotics was made Tuesday between 6 PM and 9:30 PM in an “alleyway” at Park Place, South Ruimveldt, which is bordered by a playfield and three houses.

Police said the illegal items were found in a pink suitcase under some zinc sheets in a clump of bushes, during the intelligence-led operation by the Narcotics Branch of the Criminal Investigations Department.

The operation was led by a Cadet Officer.

Police said suitcase was searched and the ranks found:

● one(1) black AR rifle

● one(1) black and blue AR rifle

● one(1) Ruger 9mm pistol with one (1) magazine

● one(1) Taurus 9mm pistol with one (1) magazine

● one(1) BSA telescopic sight

● three (3) ATN Viper telescopic sight

● one(1) Bushnell range finder

● 319 rounds of 9mm ammunition

● 106 rounds of .380 ammunition

● 156 rounds 12 gauge cartridges

● 925 rounds .223 ammunition

● 20 rounds .270WIN ammunition

● 33 rounds .68 ammunition

● 76 rounds .45 ammunition

● 117 rounds .44 ammunition

Further searches were conducted in the same alleyway, during which a policeman found a large black plastic bag containing the 3.20 pounds of marijuana.