Corrupt procurement is “biggest immediate” problem in Police Force- Home Affairs Minister

Last Updated on Tuesday, 16 July 2024, 22:33 by Denis Chabrol

Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn on Tuesday said the Guyana Police Force’s “biggest immediate ongoing problem” was alleged corruption in procurement which was now the subject of investigation.

“They have started reviews and investigations and audits in relation to the Guyana Police Force and also in relation to the other two agencies,” he said in reference to the Guyana Fire Service and Guyana Prison Service whose heads attended the police force symposium.

He said if monies could not be accounted for in the procurement process and “pours out” there was a problem and he would have to say how the funds had been spent to the National Assembly and elsewhere. “As the Minister of Home Affairs and responsible for the agency, I have to make sure that there is an accounting for the people’s sweat, wealth and labour which comes to us for the operations and administration of the Guyana Police Force,” he said. The Home Affairs Minister said the Procurement Commission, Auditor General, Accountant General and Integrity Commission would have to “fall in line in relation to cleaning up and tidying up this problem.”

Indicating that he was tired of suggestions being made and failure to carry out requests for improvements, the Home Affairs Minister said the unnecessary diversion of funds was a sign that more than one member of those civilian Disciplined Services involved. “If monies go to places where they should not go, it means there is massive collusion and corruption. That’s the only explanation for it,” he said.

Mr Benn called for new, accountable policing and h0nest work, even as he warned those who were stashing money that they would be caught. The minister said the paper trail must not be fraudulent, and that there must be an end to the “horrendous” ‘turning back’ of documents. He called on the police force to “root” out corruption and collusion. The Minister said that he received calls recently that there was no money in envelopes that were being distributed.

The Home Affairs Minister said failure by police ultimately reflects on him and contributes to assault and abuse of law enforcement agents.