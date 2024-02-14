Schoolgirl beaten unconscious by brother

Last Updated on Wednesday, 14 February 2024, 19:44 by Denis Chabrol

A 13-year old girl was attacked and beaten by her brother at Arau Village, Wenamu River, police said.

The assailants age has been given as 25 years old.

Commander for Regional Police Division #7, Senior Superintendent Dion Moore said the incident occurred at about 6.30 Wednesday morning.

Investigators were informed that the man has a ‘mental disorder’.

Police were told that the girl and her brother were walking to their residence when he lashed her several times to her back, head and face with a piece of wood.

According to police, she fell to the ground and lost consciousness.

“Public-spirited persons rushed to her assistance and escorted her to the Arau Village Health Post. She was seen and examined by a Health Worker who referred her to the Georgetown Public Hospital for further medical examination,” police added.

The suspect was arrested by Community Policing Group Chairman Marshal Peters of Arau village and escorted to Kaikan Police Station where he remained in custody.

Investigation in progress.