Last Updated on Tuesday, 26 May 2026, 4:43 by Denis Chabrol

Minutes after President Irfaan Ali hammered home the fact that Essequibo belongs to Guyana, the country’s 60th Independence Anniversary celebration on Fort Island, Essequibo River was marred by problems with the hoisting of a large Golden Arrowhead at midnight atop a very tall flagstaff.

“My language cannot be ambiguous. The Essequibo is Guyana’s. It has never been Venezuelan nor was it ever Spanish,” he told attendees who included Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretary-General, Dr Carla Barnett; Barbados’ Prime Minister, Mia Mottley and former St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister, Dr Ralph Gonsalves.

Despite repeated efforts by Guyana Defence Force soldiers to raise the National Flag, that symbol of nationhood could not go further than just below half-staff.

For more than 30 minutes, President Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister Mark Phillips and Heads of the Disciplined Forces, along with diplomats, government ministers and special invitees, stood patiently as soldiers tried desperately to untangle the halyard from the flag.

After it became apparent that there was no immediate solution, a shorter substitute flagpole was used instead. At 12:43 AM a smaller National Flag was hoisted and immediately after several fireworks deflagrated and vibrated the three square mile Fort Island which is located almost 10 miles from the mouth of the majestic Essequibo River.

In his brief address, President Ali said Venezuela has not relented or restrained itself but has disobeyed binding orders issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Restating that Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodriguez’s position that her government would not recognise a decision by the ICJ on the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Tribunal Award of the land boundary between the two neighbouring South American nations, he said “this is not the language of a neighbour”, international law or peace.

The President said Guyana was confident in its case on the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Award and its case before the World Court, he vowed that his country would defend itself against any aggression. He said for more than a century and a quarter, since the 1899 Arbitral Award settled its boundary, Guyana has indisputably included Essequibo. It is and will remain Guyanese.

Dr Ali thanked the United States, Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Commonwealth, Organisation of American States and partner nations that have stood with Guyana and affirmed that Venezuela’s threat to this country’s sovereignty was unacceptable.