Last Updated on Tuesday, 26 May 2026, 2:40 by Denis Chabrol

The Indian quarry company, EKAA HRIM Earth Resources Management Inc; on Monday said all outstanding wages for April and May, 2026 have been “fully processed and settled” but the former workers would have to pay their return travel expenses to India.

“The Company further confirms that there are no outstanding wage or salary obligations owed to any of the 37 employees referenced in recent allegations against the organisation. All payments due and owing to these individuals have been accounted for and settled in full,” the company said in a statement.

Opposition Leader, Azruddin Mohamed said the workers were still claiming that they were owed a US$2,500 security deposit, and there was no word on return airfares to India. “The workers continue to seek fairness, accountability, the return of their outstanding monies, and arrangements for their safe return home,” he said on his Team Mohameds Facebook page.

In response to clarifications through the public relations firm, Tagman Media, the company said in keeping with employment contracts signed and accepted by the employees, in the event an employee voluntarily terminates or abandons the contract on their own accord, “the responsibility for arranging and bearing the cost of airfare/repatriation rests with the employee.”

EKAA HRIM Earth Resources Management also said concerning the status of the US$2,500 security deposit, there is no such provision in the employment contract for such a deposit.

The company explained that the employment contract only contains a contract completion bonus provision, under which employees become eligible for the agreed completion benefit upon successful completion of the contractual term and fulfillment of the contract conditions.

EKAA HRIM Earth Resources Management Inc said the wage payments were completed on May 25, 2026, ahead of the timeline previously communicated and following the completion of the payment process, the Ministry of Labour was formally notified.

The company reiterated is commitment to fair labour practices and the timely compensation of all members of staff.

“The Company remains committed to engaging constructively with the relevant authorities and continuing its operations in a responsible and professional manner,” it said in a statement.

After Mr Mohamed, who is the leader of the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, made the public aware of the plight of the workers, their passports were returned following the intervention of Labour Minister Keoma Griffith. The company denied allegations of trafficking in persons and said the workers had orally requested that the company hold the passports for safekeeping.

EKAA HRIM Earth Resources Management Inc has also funded off claims of poor food and living conditions. The company has also provided evidence that the workers’ social security deductions were being remitted to the National Insurance Scheme.

However, company representatives were at pains to explain why the salary and overtime were combined into one sum of money, and the work-week was 72 hours or 12 hours per day. They were also required to work on holidays and weekends.