Last Updated on Monday, 25 May 2026, 22:04 by Writer

A prime suspect has been arrested after robbing a food vendor of his GY$200,000 gold chain, police said on Monday.

The Guyana Police Force said they recovered one Smith & Wesson .40 pistol, along with three live rounds of ammunition in a magazine which one of the bandits dropped when he opened fire during a scuffle with the 24-year old food vendor.

One spent shell was also recovered at the scene.

The incident occurred at about 11:50 a.m. on Sunday on Bent Street, Georgetown at the vendor’s food stand.

The vendor informed investigators that two males arrived on a black Honda XR motorcycle.

The pillion rider, who was armed with a firearm, reportedly dismounted, approached the victim and demanded his belongings.

Police said the victim handed over a yellow metal chain valued at $200,000, after which he and the armed suspect became involved in a scuffle.

During the scuffle, the suspect allegedly discharged two rounds and the firearm fell to the ground.

Public-spirited persons went to the victim’s assistance, during which one suspect was held, while the other escaped on the motorcycle, heading east along Bent Street.

The suspect who was held sustained injuries and was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he is presently receiving medical attention under police guard.

The firearm, ammunition and spent shell were lodged.

CCTV cameras will be reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.

The other suspect is being sought.