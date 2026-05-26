Last Updated on Tuesday, 26 May 2026, 4:41 by Denis Chabrol

Guyana will later Tuesday perform a remote heart surgery from on someone in India, making it the longest distance surgery in the world, President Irfaan Ali said Monday to usher in his country’s 60th independence anniversary.

“We will firmly set our footprints in the history of health care when from Guyana, with our new surgeon, Mantra Freedom 60, we’ll perform a cardiac surgery from Guyana to India. The longest distance surgery in the history of mankind will be performed from the shores of Guyana tomorrow.,” he said in an address to the national flag raising ceremony held on Fort Island, Essequibo River.

The President said Guyana was willing to embrace any tool that is necessary to position the country not only as a player in the global economy, but a competitive player looking to take its place in the front row of global stability, resilience and prosperity.

In recent months, the Guyanese leader has been emphasising the use and importance of robotics and artificial intelligence in the health sector.