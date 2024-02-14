Electrician shot 12 times- police

Last Updated on Wednesday, 14 February 2024, 19:34 by Denis Chabrol

Police say they are investigating the shooting incident of an electrician at Tucville, Georgetown.

The victim has been identified as committed 36-year old Winston Hazel, an electrician from Tucville.

The incident occurred at 7:07 Tuesday night.

Investigators were informed that he sustained 12 gunshot wounds: three to his left side abdomen, three each to his thighs, two to his left hand and one to his right upper hand.

The victim’s wife and a 27-year-old male Customs Broker took the victim to a hospital in the city where he was undergoing surgery. His condition is listed as serious.

The victim’s motor car was examined and what appeared to be bullet holes were seen on the vehicle.

Detectives found two warheads, seven 9MM spent shells, and one live 9MM round of ammunition at the scene, police said.

Investigators were informed that the perpetrators were two unidentified men, wearing hoodies and armed with two handguns on a black XR motorcycle (registration number unknown).

Investigations so far revealed that Mr Hazel was returning home from D’Urban Street, Lodge, driving his motorcar (registration number PRR 3310).

“As he stopped and turned into his entrance, West of his house, the two suspects approached on the motorcycle and stopped a short distance from him.

They then came off the motorcycle, pulled out the two handguns and discharged several rounds at the victim, while he was in the car,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

The victim realized that he was shot and immediately exited the car and ran into his yard, calling out to his reputed wife, a 37-year-old Teacher.

According to police, the suspects continued to discharge rounds at the victim after which they rode off on the motorcycle and escaped.