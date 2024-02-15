Rapist escapes from Mazaruni Prison

Last Updated on Thursday, 15 February 2024, 10:38 by Denis Chabrol

A convicted rapist on Thursday escaped from the Mazaruni prison compound, shortly after he asked to ease his bowels in a bushy area, the Guyana Prison Service said.

Akeem Wong, a convict serving a 15-year sentence for rape, managed to escape at about 7:20 am.

The Prison Service said At the time, Wong along with inmate Gilbert Gill, was labouring in the wood bush in the custody of Prison Officer Torres.

“While on duty, Wong requested to ease his bowels to which officer Torres granted him the permission.

However, about five minutes later officer Torres decided to check on Wong but discovered him missing, hence an alarm was raised,” the Prison Service said.

Law enforcement agents, the Prison Service said, have widened the search perimeter around the general area.