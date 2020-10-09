BREAKING: Guyana’s coronavirus death toll reaches 102

Guyana’s death toll from the coronavirus has now reached 102 as two more persons were reported to have died from the virus, the Ministry of Public Health reports.

The latest fatalities are a 28-year-old male from Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) and a 57-year-old male from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). Both persons died while receiving care at a government medical facility on Thursday evening.

Those follow the death of a 57-year-old man from Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) and a 43-year-old man from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

The public health ministry also reported that there are 29 new cases. Of the 115 persons hospitalised, 15 are in the Intensive Care Unit, while 948 are isolated at home and 59 are quarantined at a government facility.

Records show that 2,180 of the 3,358 positive cases have recovered. A total of 15,568 persons have been tested since the pandemic was first detected in Guyana in March, 2020.