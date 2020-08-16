Son kills father

An 18-year old man has been arrested in connection with the death of his father earlier Sunday during an argument.

Dead is 41-year old Collis Joseph, a cattle farmer of Spencer Street, Ithaca, West Bank Berbice.

The incident occurred at about 7:30 Sunday morning at Morgie Street, Ithaca, one day after they threatened to kill each other during an argument about the use of personal belongings.

Police say the young man went home and was followed by his father and argument ensued.

Investigators were also informed that the father and son armed themselves with cutlasses.

During the argument, the father- Mr. Joseph- reportedly threw his cutlass at his son which missed him and fell into a nearby drain.

In retaliation, the son threw his cutlass at his father which hit him to the right side chest causing him to fell to the ground, bleeding profusely.

He was rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.