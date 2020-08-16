Region Five registers first COVID-19 case

Region Five (Mahaica-West Berbice) has registered its first COVID-19 case.

Earlier today, the Regional Administration said the patient has been isolated and active contact tracing has begun.

This is aimed at finding people with whom the person has been in contact with so that they can be tested and quarantined to see if they will develop symptoms of the disease.

The Ministry of Health says 104 are hospitalised and they include seven who are in the intensive care unit. Twenty-one others are isolated at home.

So far 22 people in Guyana have died from the disease since March when the first case was detected locally.

Authorities say 310 people have recovered.

The Region Five administration urged youths not to be careless about the disease. “To our youths out there, contrary to myths that hace circulated, be reminded young people are not invincible and can get COVID-19. Young people can end up in ICU and young people can die from COVID-19. Do not take this lightly. Going out and congregating is taking a huge risk. Ask yourself if your life and that of your family is worth it.”