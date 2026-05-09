Last Updated on Saturday, 9 May 2026, 8:20 by Denis Chabrol

A Surinamese man was one of two persons who were arrested Friday in Guyana during the seizure of more than 45 kilogrammes of cocaine bound for Europe, the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) said Saturday.

CANU identified him as 35-year old Amrishkoemar Mathoera.

The other man is Guyanese 32-year old Ravindra Sanakumar.

CANU said the cocaine, with a European street value of €1.575 million (US$1.856 million), was seized on Friday at Springlands, Corentyne.

CANU said an Uzi firearm fitted with ammunition was also seized at the premises where the 40 brick-like objects were found.

The anti-drug agency said the cocaine was bound for Europe. “The seizure highlights CANU’s continued commitment to disrupting transnational narcotics trafficking networks, intercepting illicit drug shipments destined for international markets, and removing illegal firearms from communities,” the agency added.

Locally, the street value of the cocaine is about GY$50 million but in Europe it’s worth almost US$2 million.

CANU said intelligence-led operations and regional cooperation remain critical in safeguarding Guyana’s borders and national security.