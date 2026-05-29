Last Updated on Friday, 29 May 2026, 10:47 by Denis Chabrol

A 48-year old pilot, who is a Guyana-born Canadian, was arrested early Thursday morning at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) with 0.563 ounce of suspected raw gold and admitted that he did not have a licence to export the yellow metal, police said.

The Guyana Police Force said the gold was found Thursday at 2:45 AM during screening procedures before the man was due to board a flight to Toronto, Canada.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspected raw gold was found in the luggage,” police said. the Customs department of the Guyana Revenue Authority is also part of the probe.

Police said the passenger was asked whether he had a licence to export gold, to which he replied in the negative.

Police said the suspected raw gold was subsequently taken for testing as investigations continue.