Last Updated on Thursday, 28 May 2026, 17:36 by Denis Chabrol

Hours after a West Bank Demerara man was arraigned on an indictable charge of illegal possession of 10 AK-47 assault rifles, police said three others were wanted in connection with that arms cache bust.

They are 33-year old Antonio Alonzo “Lanzo” Lawrie, Ryan “Satan” Singh of Parika Outfall Seadam, and 21-year old Gregory Anthony Persaud if Area ‘G’ Ogle, East Coast Demerara and Farm, East Coast Demerara.

Earlier Thursday, 33-year old Stephen Raja of Back Street, Goed Fortuin Village was arraigned for illegal possession of arms.

A New Amsterdam Magistrate read the charge to the accused but he was not required to plead.

Police said the man was not required to plead and was subsequently remanded to prison after bail was refused.

The matter was adjourned to June 15, 2026.

During the operation, police said they were conducting a stop-and-search exercise along the Berbice River Bridge access road between 1 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. when a black Toyota Corolla Fielder motor car bearing registration number HC 9018 was stopped.

Police said the driver of the vehicle drove away from the ranks and made good his escape eastward.

Acting on information received, ranks later conducted a search along No. 11 Village Public Road, where ten AK-47 rifles were found wrapped in plastic and cloth, the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.