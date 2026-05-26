Last Updated on Tuesday, 26 May 2026, 21:48 by Writer

President Irfaan Ali on Tuesday — Guyana’s 60th independence anniversary — that Guyana would next week launch a diaspora bond to allow overseas-based Guyanese to invest in a range of infrastructure projects.

He said the bond is aimed at raising funds from the diaspora for investment in public infrastructure projects in Guyana. “Members of the diaspora, here is your opportunity to make your contribution and to be part of the massive transformation taking place in our country,” he told a joint news conference shared with Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

For her part, she said Guyana and Barbados would be working on the establishment of the Trident Arrow Investment Fund, a bilateral investment fund, for ordinary persons to invest in critical infrastructure and long-term, medium-to-long-term investment projects in the utility sector, technology and agri-processing. “We believe that this is the only way we can one allow our citizens, certainly in Barbados’ case, to be able to earn a return that is greater than what the banks are paying at 0.1% in savings, and in an inflationary environment you effectively pauperise your citizens,” she said.

Ms Mottley said the aim is to encourage Guyanese and Barbadians to become owners in the land of their birth rather than tenants for the period of their lifetime. She sought to assure that Trident Arrow Fund would not be a political fund but one that would be properly managed with “all the proper prudential regulations and financial mechanisms and laws”.

“Instead of allowing only other foreign investment to come in to hold critical parts of aspects of our economy, it allows ordinary people who could not do it on their own, but who, as part and parcel of a collective group, can make it happen in those countries,” she said.