Last Updated on Friday, 29 May 2026, 11:23 by Denis Chabrol

By Hayden Boyce – TCI SUN Publisher & Editor-in-Chief

Former premier Michael Misick was Friday sentenced to an effective term of four years and 26 days in prison following his conviction in the most significant corruption prosecution in Turks and Caicos Islands history.

Justice Rajendra Narine handed down the sentence in a packed Supreme Court courtroom after finding Misick guilty on February 4, 2026, on three bribery counts connected to government land and development deals.

In imposing sentence, the judge said corruption by public officials represents a serious betrayal of the trust placed in them by the people and that the public interest clearly required custodial sentences both to punish wrongdoing and deter others from engaging in similar conduct.

Narine rejected defence arguments that Misick should receive a suspended sentence, noting that even defence attorneys had effectively conceded that the offences had crossed the custody threshold.

The judge found that the offending fell within the highest category of seriousness, citing the substantial financial benefits involved, the abuse of high public office and what he described as the sophisticated nature of the schemes used to facilitate and conceal the criminal conduct.

He set a starting point of eight years’ imprisonment for each of the three bribery convictions before considering aggravating and mitigating factors.

The court ultimately reduced the sentence by a total of five years after taking into account several mitigating factors, including the lengthy delay in the proceedings, the breach of Misick’s constitutional right to be tried within a reasonable time, the period he spent in custody in Brazil and other personal circumstances advanced by the defence.

The judge also considered Misick’s lack of previous convictions, his years of public service, family circumstances and medical evidence presented during the sentencing hearing.

After applying the reductions, Narine imposed sentences of three years’ imprisonment on Counts One and Three and five years’ imprisonment on Count Two.

The judge then credited Misick for the 339 days he spent in custody in Brazil during extradition proceedings.

As a result, the final sentences were reduced to two years and 16 days on Count One, four years and 26 days on Count Two, and two years and 16 days on Count Three.

The sentences are to run concurrently, meaning Misick’s effective sentence is four years and 26 days.

Misick was convicted alongside former Cabinet minister McAllister Hanchell, who was found guilty on two bribery counts, and attorney Thomas “Chal” Misick, who was convicted on four counts of money laundering.

The case stems from a lengthy corruption prosecution arising from government land and development transactions that prosecutors said generated millions of dollars in illicit payments.

In his February conviction ruling, Justice Narine declared that public office “is not a licence for personal enrichment” and found that Misick had acted contrary to the standards of honesty and integrity expected of elected officials.