Last Updated on Friday, 29 May 2026, 11:13 by Denis Chabrol

A 24-year old construction worker has been arrested after his sibling found him in the house with the body of their dead mother, the Guyana Police Force said Friday.

“Police ranks visited and processed the scene, where the body was examined and marks of violence were observed,” police said in a statement.

The woman has been identified as 55-year old SurujDai “Sharda,” Kahriu who was a supervisor up to the time of her death.

Police are treating the incident as a murder that occurred between 4:25 PM and 10:40 PM Thursday at her residence at Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased resided at the location with her two sons. On the date mentioned, one of her sons returned home and discovered her motionless inside the house,” police added.

The body was later escorted to Ezekiel Funeral Home, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

Investigators plan to review video recordings from Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras that were observed near the scene. The suspect remains in custody as investigations continue.