Last Updated on Friday, 29 May 2026, 16:35 by Denis Chabrol

Citi on Friday announced it has received regulatory approval from the Bank of Guyana for Citibank, N.A. to establish a representative office in Georgetown.

This strategic establishment reinforces Citi’s strong commitment to supporting Guyana’s dynamic and rapidly expanding economy, the United States headquartered bank said in a statement.

The representative office is located in the Regus building, Waterloo Street.

This strategic expansion reinforces Citi’s commitment to the nation, supporting its growth, development and the strengthening of its financial infrastructure

The new entity will facilitate the connection between clients and global markets while reinforcing collaboration with the public and private sectors

“The expansion of our unparalleled global network marks a milestone for Citi. An on-the-ground presence enables a strong understanding of local business dynamics, the culture, the regulations, and how to help clients navigate any environment. This allows us to provide unique solutions to global clients looking to invest in Guyana, and support the ambitions of Guyanese clients growing abroad,” Ernesto Torres Cantú, Head of International, was quoted as saying in a statement.

The decision to establish a presence in Guyana is driven by the nation’s robust economic growth, particularly in critical areas such as infrastructure and export financing. Citi aims to deploy its expertise to contribute significantly to Guyana’s economic development.

“After almost three decades of close relationship with Guyana without an on the ground presence, this new office is strategically established to enhance the delivery of products and services in the country and to strengthen our collaborative partnerships with government, its agencies, financial institutions and private sector. This underscores our commitment to supporting the nation’s economic growth and the development of LATAM,” said Julio Figueroa, Head of Citi in Latin America.

This new entity will serve to facilitate access for Citi’s clients and partners to global markets, thereby supporting the country’s overall growth, development, and the strengthening of its financial infrastructure.

Citi describes itself as a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.