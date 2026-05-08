Last Updated on Friday, 8 May 2026, 23:52 by Writer

After errant miners in a North West District (NWD) location refused to heed calls to stop dumping waste materials into a creek, resulting in the piping of muddy water to residents of Port Kaituma, their equipment was seized, the Ministry of Natural Resources said on Friday night.

Authorities said the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission’s (GGMC) enforcement team, supported by members of the Guyana Police Force, was deployed to the Walabaka area on Monday.

“The team has since taken the necessary enforcement action to remedy the situation. To date, more than 15 pieces of mining equipment, including engines, excavators and pumps, have been seized,” the ministry said in a statement.

Government said the “ongoing” enforcement exercise followed a “stern warning to miners” within the Walabaka Four Miles area in Mining District #5.

Minister of Housing Collin Croal and Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat on April 15 also issued a two-week ultimatum to the miners to comply or face “consequences”.

Despite this caution, the ministry said reckless discharge continued, resulting in a direct impact on Pump Creek, where the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) pumps water for treatment and distribution to residents of Port Kaituma.

The government said the GWI could not have supplied water to the hundreds of residents due to the high levels of turbidity caused by irresponsible miners.

The ministry explained that despite those interventions, several errant miners continued to directly discharge tailings and release turbid water from holding ponds into the Walabaka Creek.

The natural resources ministry said the persistently high levels of turbidity, commonly referred to as muddy water, resulting from mining activity within the Walabaka Basi dates back to 2024.

According to the ministry, over the past several months, the Mines Technical and Environmental Departments of the GGMC had been working with operators to improve the containment of tailings and prevent the release of sediment-laden water into nearby waterways.

The ministry, through the GGMC, says it will continue to monitor the Walabaka drainage basin and other mining areas across the country to ensure compliance with environmental and mining regulations.

Operators who continue to act in disregard of the law will be held accountable.

The ministry also sought to assure residents of Port Kaituma and surrounding communities that their concerns are being treated with urgency.

The Government of Guyana says it remains committed to ensuring that mining development does not come at the expense of public health, clean water access, or environmental protection.

Action against the miners began three days after the Port Kaituma branch of the main opposition political party, We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), raised concerns publicly about the absence of water.

That party said complaints had been made to several ministers and regional officials but “nothing has been done to put an end to this.”

“This is the water that the majority of residents rely on for daily use, from bathing, washing clothes and dishes to cooking,” the WIN said.

The Ministry of Natural Resources says while mining remains an important pillar of Guyana’s economy, it must be conducted responsibly and in full compliance with the law.

“Operators are required to take all necessary steps to prevent environmental damage, protect water sources and safeguard the health and wellbeing of communities.”