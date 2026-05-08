Last Updated on Friday, 8 May 2026, 21:23 by Denis Chabrol

A man was shot and injured after he robbed a money changer of GY$200,000 on America Street Friday evening, police said.

A top Guyana Police Force investigator said, based on preliminary information, one of the suspects was shot and injured by the money changer who is a licensed firearm holder.

The suspect has since been arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment to injuries, police said.

The senior law enforcement agent said police were making efforts to arrest an accomplice.

Up to late Friday night, crime scene detectives were seen within a cordoned area searching for evidence and other clues about the robbery.

The money changer was also escorted to the scene to assist investigators.