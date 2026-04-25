Last Updated on Saturday, 25 April 2026, 12:23 by Writer

A 34-year-old motor vehicle technician was on early Saturday morning robbed of a chain and shot to his chest during a scuffle with a bandit, police said.

The Guyana Police Force said in a statement that the victim was hospitalised and is in a stable condition.

Police also said one 9mm spent shell was found.

The suspect is being sought.

Investigators said they were probing the alleged robbery under arms which occurred about 00:40hrs, at Delph Street, Campbellville, Georgetown where the victim lives.

Police said the victim was in his yard conversing with another man when a lone male entered the yard, pointed a suspected firearm at him and snatched a yellow metal chain he was wearing at the time.

“The victim and the suspect subsequently became involved in a scuffle, during which the suspect discharged a round, which struck the victim to the left side of his chest,” police added.

The suspect then ran out of the yard, heading south along Delph Street, and made good his escape.

Investigators were also informed that the injured man was picked up by nearby residents and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and admitted a patient.

CCTV footage will be reviewed as part of the investigation.