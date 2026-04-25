Last Updated on Saturday, 25 April 2026, 12:39 by Writer

About two hours after two men allegedly robbed seven persons at a business place at Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara, police arrested one of the suspects in Plaisance, East Coast Demerara and allegedly found a gun at his home, police said on Saturday.

The suspect was arrested after he and his accomplice were involved in a road incident and fled the scene on foot, leaving behind the motorcycle and a haversack containing an undisclosed sum of cash, police added.

The Guyana Police Force said in a statement that a 27-year-old cashier of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, a 28-year-old spray painter of Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara and five other customers at the time were robbed.

Police said the particulars of the other victims were not obtained because they had already left the premises.

Investigators were told that they were at the business place when two males arrived on a black XR motorcycle from the northern direction, dismounted and entered the premises.

One of the suspects was reportedly armed with a suspected firearm, while the other was armed with a knife, police added.

Police were also informed that the suspects allegedly pointed the firearm at the customers, during which the spray painter was relieved of a cellular phone and money, and they stole money belonging to the business place from the cashier.

The suspects then exited the business place and made good their escape.

During an effort by persons in the area to follow and intercept them, the armed suspect reportedly discharged rounds, causing damage to two motor vehicles, police added.

Investigators said the suspects were involved in an incident with their motorcycle, causing the men to fall into a nearby drain, after which they escaped on foot, leaving behind the motorcycle and a haversack containing cash.

Police said they later recovered two spent shells and the motorcycle was lodged as an exhibit, and CCTV footage from the business premises was also retrieved and viewed as part of the investigation.

The police force said that on Friday between 10 pm and 10:19 pm, lawmen searched the home of a 27-year-old man of Plaisance, East Coast Demerara, in relation to the robbery.

“During a search of a bedroom, conducted in the suspect’s presence, a suspected firearm was found wrapped in a cloth inside a clothes basket.

The suspect was shown the firearm, asked if he was a licensed firearm holder and stated that he was not, after which he was arrested,” police said.

The suspected firearm was lodged and the suspect remained in police custody assisting with investigations.