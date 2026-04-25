Last Updated on Saturday, 25 April 2026, 12:52 by Writer

A 45-year-old gold miner of Company Road, Buxton, East Coast Demerara has been arrested for the shooting death of a man at Blackwater Backdam, Cuyuni River earlier this week, the Guyana Police Force said on Saturday.

The dead man has been identified as Moses “Bizo” Chapelle.

Police said his age and address were unknown.

The incident occurred at about 9:30 pm on Thursday when Chappelle returned to Blackwater Landing with another man after visiting a mining operation in the backdam.

Investigators said the two were later allegedly imbibing in the vicinity of a shop when a loud explosion, suspected to be a gunshot, was heard.

Chappelle reportedly fell to the ground and was later observed with what appeared to be blood on his back, police added.

With the assistance of persons at the landing, the injured man was transported to the Puruni Health Centre, where he was pronounced dead on arrival about 1:37 am on Friday.

Investigators said Chappelle’s body was examined and a small circular wound was observed to the left lower back area.

Police later visited the scene, where suspected bloodstains were seen on the ground surface from which samples were collected for forensic analysis.