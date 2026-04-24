Last Updated on Friday, 24 April 2026, 16:15 by Denis Chabrol

The Suriname government on Friday strongly denied reports that it had reversed maritime fees for Guyanese vessels on the Corentyne River. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation (BIS), reports by the Guyanese news site Demerara Waves are inaccurate and misleading.

Fees Remain in Force

The news site reported Thursday evening that Suriname had, without any official announcement, stopped collecting fees from Guyanese vessels using the border river. It suggested that Guyanese cargo ships could once again navigate the Corentyne River free of charge.

The ministry firmly rejected this claim, stating that the maritime fees remain fully in force in accordance with existing laws and regulations.

According to BIS, there has been no recent policy change. The current tariffs and measures continue to serve as the legal and administrative framework governing use of the river within Surinamese jurisdiction. The principle of equal treatment applies, meaning that both Surinamese and foreign vessels are subject to the same rules and fees.

Diplomatic Note

The ministry further emphasized that previous exemptions were limited and specific in nature. These applied exclusively to the Guyanese sugar company GUYSUCO and were never intended as a general exemption for other shipping traffic on the Corentyne River.

Suriname officially communicated this position to the Guyanese government in a Note Verbale dated April 20, 2026, in response to earlier correspondence from Georgetown.

At the same time, the Surinamese government says it values its longstanding cooperation with Guyana and remains committed to constructive dialogue. In that context, Guyana has been invited to technical discussions to evaluate the existing arrangement for GUYSUCO and to make further agreements regarding safety and trade traffic on the river.

Inaccurate Reporting

According to Demerara Waves, a high-ranking source in Guyana claimed that Suriname had quietly stopped collecting pilotage fees that could amount to as much as US$5,000, as well as a levy of about US$1.50 per ton for transporting minerals such as crushed stone and timber from concessions in Guyana via the Corentyne River.

Guyana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hugh Todd, told the news site that Suriname had not yet responded to Guyana’s proposal to return to the old system, under which Guyanese vessels paid US$75 per trip. According to Todd, Suriname is still maintaining the new tariffs for the time being.

President Irfaan Ali reportedly hinted at possible reciprocal measures that could negatively affect Surinamese businesses operating in Guyana.

According to the Guyanese minister, Paramaribo has asked Georgetown to submit a list of vessels for which exemptions from the fees are being requested.

Todd said, however, that Guyana has so far not made any decision to request such exemptions. He stressed that both countries must continue discussions to reach a mutually acceptable solution and expressed confidence that the dispute can be resolved through bilateral dialogue.