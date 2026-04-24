Last Updated on Friday, 24 April 2026, 15:41 by Denis Chabrol

The Centre for International and Border Studies (CIBS) a think-tank based in Georgetown, Guyana will next month brainstorm several regional and global issues facing Guyana and the Caribbean

The organisation says it will hold a conference on May 14 and 15 at the Herdmanston Lodge in Georgetown.

The hybrid event with both in-person and online participants will be held under the theme, “ Navigating The Future: Guyana, the Caribbean and Latin America in a Changing Global Environment”. The conference will interrogate issues including regional integration, sustainable development, the changing hemispheric geopolitical landscape and other current international issues.

Presenters will include U.S. academic Dr. Scott Mc Donald , Dr Bertrand Ramcharan, former UN official and University of Guyana ,Chancellor,UWI lecturers Dr. Kai-Ann Skeete, Dr. Marlon Anatol , Dr. Jacqueline LaGuardia Martinez and Brazilian Professors Paulo Correa of the Federal University of Amapa and Professor Ambere Freitas of Roraima , Brazil. Other panelists include Mr. Carl Greenidge, Dr. Ulric Trotz , Dr. Clement Henry, Mr. Neville Bissember and Dr. Mark Kirton. who currently serves as the Director of the think-tank.

CIBS’ membership includes academics, professionals and practitioners from Latin America and the Caribbean, United States, Asia and Africa.