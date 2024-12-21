PPPC will win 2025 general elections with “huge margin”- Ali

Last Updated on Saturday, 21 December 2024, 23:12 by Denis Chabrol

Incumbent President, Dr Irfaan Ali on Friday predicted that his People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC) would the 2025 general and regional elections convincingly, pointing to no hostility in traditional opposition strongholds.

“I’ve seen tremendous changes and it’s going to be reflected in the votes in 2025. Let me tell you very frankly, it’s going to be reflected huge. We’re going to win the elections with a huge margin and that’s not being egotistical,” he told a panel of media workers in a pre-recorded engagement that was released Saturday night.

The PPPC won 33 seats in the 2020 elections, People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR)-led A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change 31 and a joinder list of three parties- Liberty and Justice Party, A New and United Guyana and The New Movement- one seat.

In clear reference to mainly Afro-Guyanese communities that are traditional strongholds of the opposition People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR)-led coalition, the Guyanese leader said people there were welcoming. “That resistance has completely gone and these are areas that one would have thought in the past were so resistant that they would not even allow it so I’ve seen tremendous changes and it’s going to be reflected in the votes,” he said.

Well-placed sources in the opposition camp have said that there are lingering concerns about an already widened gap with the PPPC in the run-up to next year’s polls. The APNU are also yet to solidify themselves into a desirable coalition to contest the polls with the best presidential candidate.

The PNCR earlier this year approved a motion that party leader, Aubrey Norton would be the presidential candidate and only he alone could determine whether he should be replaced and by whom.

The opposition is banking on alleged corruption, discrimination and the high cost of living to defeat the PPPC.