Last Updated on Sunday, 31 May 2026, 16:55 by Denis Chabrol

Two residents of Victoria Village disappeared in the Atlantic sea off Unity Villahe Sunday afternoon, police said

They are 20-year old Saleswoman Lyodisa “Loyda” Waldron, called “Loyda,” and 31-year old Special Constable Andri “Bobby” Francis who residents at the same address.

Police said Ms Waldron and Mr Francis were swimming at Unity Beach when she reportedly began drifting outwards towards the Atlantic Ocean and called out for assistance.

“Francis reportedly went to assist her, during which both persons were pulled under by the current and disappeared,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

Investigators were informed that alarm was raised and checks were made at the scene and surrounding areas of Unity Beach in an effort to locate both persons, but they have not yet been found.

Search efforts are ongoing as investigations continue.