Last Updated on Sunday, 31 May 2026, 21:09 by Writer

A farmer at Parika, East Bank Essequibo shot a 20-year-old Venezuelan construction worker late on Saturday night after hearing a sound at his house door, police said Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday May 30 at about 11:30 p.m.

The injured man said he lives at Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo.

The Venezuelan man, according to police, was shot twice to his upper right abdomen area. He was escorted to the De Kinderen Hospital, West Coast Demerara and was admitted.

Police said the 62-year-old farmer reported the incident to a nearby police station.

The Guyana Police Force added that the licensed firearm, five live rounds and two spent shells were lodged pending investigations.

Investigations revealed that a 62-year-old farmer of Parika, East Bank Essequibo, was at home when he reportedly heard a sound coming from his front door.

Police said they were also informed that the farmer, who is a licensed firearm holder, later observed the 20-year-old man under a shed on his property.

During the incident, two rounds were discharged and struck the Venezuelan.

Investigators have taken statements from several persons who were questioned.