Last Updated on Sunday, 31 May 2026, 13:53 by Denis Chabrol

A small United States (US)-registered single-engine plane has crashed in Guyana’s interior, according to a well-placed source.

The plane belongs to Domestic Airlines, a company operated by Guyanese pilot, Orlando Charles.

Demerara Waves Online News was told that the Cessna 182 plane, bearing registration marking N9347G, went down at Aricheng Sunday morning.

Director-General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) Retired Lt. Col Egbert Field told Demerara Waves Online News that the pilot was injured slightly injured.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Mr Charles did not immediately answer calls to his mobile phone.