Last Updated on Friday, 29 May 2026, 23:37 by Denis Chabrol

By GHK Lall

In any competition, PPP Guyana would capture first prize for being a riddle wrapped in a rigmarole. It’s first for stupidity, really. But I bow to political correctness, subtlety’s call: a riddle wrapped in political rackets. Guyana isn’t against military intervention in Cuba, as that could lead to transition to democracy. Give me a kick on the shin please, somebody. Is this really happening? Yes. Guyana is as unchanging as the mountains, but it is all for change and transition in Cuba. For democracy to take up residence in the Pearl of the Antilles. When CARICOM needs commercials to convey its messages, the worst reps it could have chosen are Guyana and Trinidad. Definitely, the world is coming to an end.

Those fascinated with extending national control and solidifying it, in true commie manner, are selling democracy in Havana. It’s incredible. Bad enough that Pres Trump has pit bulls with names like Miller, Patel, Leavitt, and Rubio, but still had to go full bore and recruit Trinidad and Guyana. One obscene aspect of the unchanging side of Guyana is that 60 years after its first taste of freedom, it’s still tied to a lamppost, like a helpless donkey, by its unmoving race problems. Old wounds. Old memories still fresh six decades later. Fresh as weeks-old uncooked and unrefrigerated fish. But it is all for transitioning to democracy in Cuba. PPP Guyana cannot fix its own house, smooth its own bed, but is looking to Cuba and bringing about change there. Go figure! I thought that insanity cases were contained in special houses of detention. Some escapees must be unreported by the press.

Democracy in Cuba, says PPP Guyana. Oy vey y Madre de dios! What about democracy in Guyana? The press is played for a football, with parrots by one goalpost, and PPP-manufactured punks and parasites lumped near the other. Must be Machiavelli’s idea of democracy. Poor Cheddi Jagan: the U.S. made him toss and turn in the 1960s during life above ground. Now that he is reduced to ashes and scattered all over, the U.S. repeats the favour. How much pounding can a man or his memory take physically? Since before the days of the ill-fated John Kennedy the U.S. had a malevolent eye on Cuba. Sixty-five years after Playa de Vaca, the ill-suited John Trump walks that same crater-pocked road again. Guyana has its own share of bad luck: it was linked to Cuba in the 1960s, and today it is still messing around with Cuba, and risking getting messed up again.

PPP Guyana says that it is capitalist nowadays. So, why play with fire and get too close to communists and their business? There is that safe practice preferred by the wise. It’s called know limitations, mind own business. Don’t get into foreign entanglements. Guyana has prisons to fix. Parliament is in dire need of a facelift (human resources) and a tummy tuck (more for the same folks). Otherwise, the architecture is passable. The challenge is to get parliament going, and keep it going. No more of these starts and stops farces. Guyana has its own people to place on a solid footing. Hear the hungry cry! Listen to the pleas of the poverty-plagued! Cumulatively, those are enough to make the head swivel. So why is PPP Guyana hunting for more by getting near Cuba?

I have some kind advice for the people in PPP Guyana. This country is gaining a terrible reputation for being biggety, a fair-weather friend, and one that turns its backs on former allies. Those having it rough, when times are good in GT and Prado-Ville. Remember: what goes up must come down. Now that Guyana has oil, PPP Guyana thinks it can grease the region, and cure squeaks, leaks, and woes in places where it should know better than peek. Those which reek of wrongdoing. Last, friendship is a two-way street. Turn back against someone today, payback can come from elsewhere later.