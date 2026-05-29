Last Updated on Friday, 29 May 2026, 18:36 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) on Friday confirmed that one of its ranks was injured earlier today during a border security operation along the Cuyuni River in Region Seven.

The rank is currently in a stable condition, and his family members were informed, the force also said.

Preliminary reports indicate that at approximately 1203 hours, a GDF patrol escorting civilian commuters in accordance with established operational procedures came under hostile fire from the Venezuelan shore.

The patrol responded in keeping with operational protocols and successfully ensured the safe passage of all civilians.

One rank sustained injuries during the incident and was immediately administered first aid before being medically evacuated (MEDEVAC) to Georgetown for further treatment.

The GDF says it continues to maintain an active operational presence along the western border. The Force remains fully committed to the protection of its personnel, the security of border communities, and the safeguarding of Guyana’s territorial integrity.