Last Updated on Sunday, 31 May 2026, 15:20 by Denis Chabrol

Attorney-at-Law, Darren Wade on Sunday said he and other lawyers planned to challenge last Friday’s elections for the Council of the Guyana Bar Association (GBA) because he believed ineligible persons were allowed to vote in clear violation of that organisation’s rules.

“I’m determined to go to court. I will be going to court. I’m determined about it,” he told Demerara Waves Online News.

While the GBA said its Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was held by Zoom, recorded the highest membership attendance in the Association’s history, Mr Wade alleged that several of those who voted were lawyers employed by the government and so were not in private practice. Mr Wade alleged that after he objected over who should have been allowed to remain and participate in the poll, several lawyers who are employed with the government were allowed to stay. While Mr Wade said no one could ascertain who voted, the results showed “100 percent” of them participated.

He referred to Section 3 of the GBA’s rules that stipulate that “all attorneys-at-law engaged in private practice at the bar shall be eligible for membership in the association” and “all other attorneys-at-law shall be entitled to Associate status in the Association which shall be limited to participation in all educational and social activities of the Association.” Further, the GBA’s website explicitly states that “associate members do not have voting rights.” Mr Wade said private practice are lawyers who are not working with the State.

The GBA said “the elections were contested, with the nominees led by Mr. Arudranauth Gossai defeating the nominees led by Mr. Darren Wade”, but Mr Wade on Sunday said his impending legal action would centre on the alleged “failure to follow the rules”.

Replying to Mr Wade on May 25, 2026, then GBA President Kamal Ramkarran denied that the association’s rules were being flouted and challenged him to provide information to back up his claim. “Despite your allegations, I must point out that the Bar Association’s rules have been complied with in every regard, as always. If you are aware of any rule in particular which has been inadvertently missed, I would be grateful if you could bring it to our attention,” he said Mr Ramkarran also labelled as “untrue and defamatory” allegations that a section of the last Bar Council were not interested in ensuring a “fully transparent, free, and fair electoral process unless there is meaningful intervention and oversight from respected senior members of the profession”.

In the days ahead of the GBA’s Council elections, Mr Wade had expressed fears about a “fully transparent, free, and fair electoral process.” He had dispatched several email containing the names of lawyers who he said were not invited to the AGM. He had also requested the identity and appointment of the Returning Officer, procedures governing nominations, voting, counting, and declaration of results; management and participant capacity of the Zoom platform; the governing rules and constitutional provisions applicable to the elections; the contingency arrangements in the event of technological failure and the list of members qualified and eligible to vote.

Mr Wade, in a correspondence to several senior lawyers seeking their intervention, had expressed deep concern “that there appears to be an uneven playing field in circumstances where the incumbent administration has access to membership information and lists which have not been made equally available to all candidates and stakeholders.”

The GBA said the Council elected for 2026-2027 are Mr Gossai, who served on the previous Council as Second Vice-President, was elected President; Mr Kamal Ramkarran, former President, and Mr. Teni Housty, were appointed First Vice-President and Second Vice-President, respectively. Ms. Yashmini Singh, who served on the previous Council as Secretary, was re-elected to the position of Secretary. Mr. Samuel Glasgow was elected Treasurer while Ms. Mohanie Anganoo was elected Assistant Secretary. The other members who were elected to the Bar Council as Council Members are Mr. Robin Stoby, SC, Ms. Jamela Ali SC, Mr. Horatio Edmondson, Ms. Rea Harris, Mr. Chevy Devonish and Mr. Ron Motilall.

Mr Wade said the results by percentage, not actual numbers, were provided.

His defeated team included Tamara Khan, Kiswana Jefford, Dawn Cush; J. Cave, Joelle Harmon, Chandrawattie Persaud, Hewley Griffith, Eden Corbin Ronald Daniels. L. Ferreira and Dexter Smartt.

Similar controversy had faced the independently-run Guyana Press Association’s (GPA) elections, with claims of political preference by the ruling People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC).