Gang of cutlass-wielding youths invade Superbet outlet, chop two; owner complains about slow police response

Last Updated on Sunday, 22 December 2024, 11:03 by Denis Chabrol

The wife of the owner of a Superbet outlet in Castello Housing Scheme, Georgetown and a patron were severely chopped on Friday morning and on Sunday remained hospitalised, the owner said.

The owner, Claude Stuart, said the incident was not a robbery. He said “it was an attack on a customer and in the process they injured my wife”, who was in the Superbet at 51 Castello Housing Scheme, was targeted by the group of about eight youths. He said his wife was chopped to her hands and she was traumatised.

He said at the time of the incident shortly before 11 AM Friday, his wife was behind the counter but the door was opened and she attempted to put up resistance and was chopped on her hands.

The incident was captured by the Superbet’s Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras and the video recording posted by Mr Stuart on his Facebook page.

Though Mr Stuart was not at the premises at the time, he said he called the police promptly but no one turned up at the scene until Saturday 45 minutes after he posted the video at at 5:16 PM on Facebook and complained publicly that “These lil f#%&*g asses came in my business place with gun and cutlass chop a customer up beat my wife with a gun threaten to kill her and I never c a police yet up to this post.”

“Till last night (Saturday) just after making the post, the police came,” he said.

Up to Sunday midmorning, top officers of the Guyana Police Force did not respond to media queries in the media WhatsApp group and directly. No statement was also issued on the incident.