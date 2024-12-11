PNCR, WPA to begin coalition talks for 2025 elections

Last Updated on Wednesday, 11 December 2024, 19:43 by Writer

The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) and the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) on Wednesday pledged to address a number of weaknesses and agreed to advance talks towards a coalescing to contest next year’s general and regional elections.

“The parties agreed to begin discussions towards the formation of a coalition to contest the upcoming elections, but to leave the door open for other parties which may wish to join,” the PNCR and WPA said in a j0int statement. The two parties said they discussed the “possibility” of the WPA returning to APNU. The two sides said they are expected to meet before the Christmas holidays. “In the end, the PNCR and WPA agreed that despite mistakes, coalition politics remains the “best option” for the country.

The parties said they discussed the strengths and weaknesses of the APNU+AFC Coalition both in and out of office and “committed themselves to correcting the flaws identified.” “Some of the issues discussed include the role of small parties in coalition decision making, the need for a joint, integrated platform, mechanisms to mitigate conflicts within the coalition and for the constituent parties to act in unison even as they retain their independence,” they said.

The WPA had pulled out of the PNCR-led A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) shortly after, along with the Alliance For Change (AFC), losing the 2020 polls, citing a lack of internal consultations to influence government policy, disrespect of small parties in the coalition and refusal to accept the WPA’s replacement for Dr Rupert Roopnaraine after he fell ill and opted out of politics.

The PNCR and AFC said that on Wednesday they also agreed that the work of the Joint Opposition Parties should be broadened to include other forms of political engagement. They did not specify those, but there has been constant debate in many quarters, including the Guyana Trades Union Congress, WPA and sections of the PNCR that the opposition has been shying away from mass protests and marches to pressure the governing People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC) to agree to electoral reforms to ensure there is a clean voters list, tackle corruption in the award of contracts and reduce the cost of living. PNCR Leader Aubrey Norton, a once militant protester in the mid 1990s and early 2000s, is now wary of mass protests, saying it can be used by the PPP to orchestrate attacks by Afro-Guyanese on Indo-Guyanese in order to brand his party as racist.

“In a frank discussion, the two parties exchanged views on the current political situation, including the need to ensure that the coming elections are conducted in a manner that enjoys the confidence of all parties,” they said.

The PNCR delegation was led by Party Leader, Aubrey C. Norton and included Party Chairman, Shurwayne Holder and General Secretary, Sherwin Benjamin. The WPA delegation was led by Co-Leader, Dr. David Hinds and included Co-Leaders Tacuma Ogunseye and Rohit Kanhai and party Chairman, Deon Abrams.