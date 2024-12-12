GUYSUCO, GAWU sign multi-year salary increase agreement

Last Updated on Thursday, 12 December 2024, 10:07 by Denis Chabrol

Beset by low production, high operational costs, the loss-making Guyana Sugar Corporation signed a three-year wages and salaries agreement with the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU).

The union said in a statement that GUYSUCO workers would get receive a 10 percent pay hike retroactive to January 1, 2024; 8 percent for 2025 and 9 percent for 2026. GAWU said Wednesday’s accord was the first multi-year agreement since that union became the bargaining agent for sugar industry workers in 1976.

GAWU said those increases amount to GY$5 billion would reach the workers’ pockets. “This agreement guarantees significant wage/salary increases to our nation’s dedicated sugar workers, ensuring they receive the recognition and compensation they deserve,” the union said in a statement. Field, factory, and factory-type workers; field foremen/forewomen, and field superintendents would be receive the increases.

GAWU said the parties committed to achieving a minimum wage of GY$100,000 monthly in the sugar industry by January 01, 2025, ensuring that every worker below this threshold will receive additional increases.

The union said it was yet to reach agreement on improving the issuance of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and increasing specific allowances for workers, among other benefits

GUYSUCO’s Chief Executive, Paul Cheong reportedly said in the GAWU statement that the corporation was actively implementing plans to enhance cane yields and advance factory improvements, believing these initiatives will benefit the industry and its workforce.

No details were provided about those plans to increase production. GUYSUCO has refused to respond to media queries about the state of its dismally low production and the rescue plan.