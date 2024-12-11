Public servants salary increases a “highway robbery” of working poor- PNCR

Last Updated on Wednesday, 11 December 2024, 11:31 by Denis Chabrol

The main opposition People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) on Wednesday called the negotiated 10 percent retroactive salary increases for 2024 and 8 percent for next year a “highway robbery” when the President and ministers’ salaries are calculated in dollars and compared to those of lowly paid workers.

“This is highway robbery. We call on the PPP (People’s Progressive Party) to end this absurd and selfish practice of giving large increases to themselves while giving a pittance to workers,” the PNCR said in a statement.

The PNCR calculated that the President, whose salary is GY$2.9 million tax free, would receive a monthly salary increase of GY$290,000 which translates into a retroactive pay of GY$3,480, 000. Add that to his monthly salary, the PNCR said he would receive a pay package of GY$6,380,000.

“What this means is that the President in one month will get more than two times the money that public servants will get for the entire year. Clearly, he is enriching himself at the expense of the poor in Guyana,” the PNCR said in a statement.

Turning attention to government ministers, that party also said that with a basic salary currently at GY$1,070,000 would get GY$107,000 a month, retroactive to January 1, 2024, which is an “astounding” GY$1,284,000. The PNCR said PPP ministers and super salaried family, friends and favourites would receive a pay cheque for December of GY$2,354,000.

On the other hand, the PNCR said a Level 1 public servant would receive a “tiny” increase of GY$10,000 per month, or GY$120,000 retroactive to January 1, 2024.

“What this means is that the PPP elite their families, friends and favourites will be paid in one month just GY$13.00 short of what the average worker will be paid for the full year,” the party added.

While in office, the PNCR-led A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change coalition had been sharply criticised for increasing ministers’ salaries by as much as 50 percent and offering various reasons in defence.

But the PNCR on Wednesday said during the APNU’s term in office, larger increases were given to those at the lower levels of income, who need the funds the most. The PNCR said the PPP’s approach is a clear indication that oil resources are not meeting the people of Guyana.

The PNCR used the opportunity to restate its promise of a 35 percent graduated salary increase with the lowest paid receiving more and the highest paid less. That, the party said,would be followed by negotiations with unions for further large increases.

The PNCR said a 10% increase, given this daily struggle, is “next to nothing”.

President Irfaan Ali also announced the introduction of higher qualification allowances as well as an increase in travelling, secondment and uniform allowances. Long-serving staff nurses are also to be granted 100 duty free concessions annually, as part of the negotiations with the Guyana Public Service Union.