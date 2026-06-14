Last Updated on Sunday, 14 June 2026, 17:39 by Writer

City businessman Randy Jagdeo surrendered on Sunday after police said he was wanted as part of investigations into the seizure of twenty-three AK-47 assault rifles and more than 500 rounds of matching ammunition, police said.

Head of the Guyana Police Force’s Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Deputy Police Commissioner Wendell Blanhum said Mr Jagdeo, 40, “surrendered this (Sunday) morning at CID HQ (Headquarters) accompanied by his attorney.”

He is currently in police custody.

Police also issued a wanted bulletin for Orlando Gabriel for unlawful possession of firearms.

Police alleged that the offences were committed at Schoonard, West Bank Demerara.

Mr Blanhum had already said the AK-47 assault rifles that were seized on Thursday night were made in the United States (US), and the serial number for one of the weapons was intact and the others were “obliterated”.

A Venezuelan man has already been arrested for the Schoonard arms and ammunition bust, and he has since been identified as Jonathan Gans, 28, of Third Street, Grove, East Bank Demerara.

Three Guyanese are currently before the courts for the ten AK-47 assault rifles that were seized last month in Berbice.

Top Guyanese security officials on Sunday remained mum on the possible motives for the sudden influx of assault rifles into Guyana.