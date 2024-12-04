ITEL Call Centre workers taking up other jobs- Industry Minister

Last Updated on Wednesday, 4 December 2024, 21:53 by Denis Chabrol

The estimated 400 ITEL Call Centre workers in Guyana were taking up job opportunities now that that Jamaica-headquartered entity has closed its doors here after just two years of buying out of the Guyanese-owned rival, EMERGE, Industry Minister Oneidge Walrond said Wednesday.

“As far as I’m aware, a lot of these persons are already absorbed in another sector if not in the call centre,” said told a news conference in response to a question from Demerara Waves Online News.

Ms Walrond said she was tasked with ensuring that they were either absorbed at other call centres or offered other jobs “so that they were not left out in the cold on their own.”

ITEL was slated to shutter its operations at the end in Guyana at Camp and Robb Streets because of failed expectations, rising operational expenses and failure to attract Fortune 500 clients.