Guyana registers record breaking number of tourists- Tourism Minister

Last Updated on Wednesday, 4 December 2024, 21:15 by Denis Chabrol

Guyana is recording increased visitor arrivals, with a record high of 32,729 visitors for October in the country’s history, Tourism Minister Oneidge Walrond said Wednesday.

“Visitor arrivals have also seen substantial growth,” she told a news conference at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

She explained that in October 2024 increased by 22.5% compared to October 2023, with a record of 32,729 visitors, and from January to October 2024, visitor arrivals rose by 15% compared to the same period in 2023, totalling 299,913 visitors.

Ms Walrond said a breakdown of market share distribution for October 2024 was United States (46%), Caribbean (28%), Canada (8%), Europe, Latin America and other markets six percent each.

The Minister said the visitor arrival figures she released are distinct from aviation passenger traffic. “Visitor arrivals are people who are coming to Guyana or non-resident Guyanese who are coming to visit and it does not include the business traveller because a lot of people say people are travelling for oil and gas so these are visitors, non-resident Guyanese coming to visit family and other things and it does not include returning Guyanese who travel out,” she said in response to a question by Demerara Waves Online News.

The Tourism Minister said nine out of 10 months in 2024 have been record breaking, in addition to the fact that since 2022 there have been consistent increases in the number of visitors coming to Guyana.

“With robust bookings reported by airlines for the Christmas period, this upward trajectory is expected to continue. These numbers highlight that Guyana is quickly becoming a destination of choice, thanks to increased international promotions and expanded travel routes,” she said.

Ms Walrond listed activities such as sport and business tourism as part of government’s strategic vision backed up by “having more airlift” with sister Caribbean Community (CARICOM) nations.

Reflecting on 2024, she said Guyana significantly enhanced its air connectivity, launching new routes and welcoming new carriers including Sky High Dominicana’s direct flights with the Dominican Republic; Caribbean Airlines’ direct flights between Guyana and Suriname; Inter-Caribbean Airways flights between Guyana and Grenada; LIAT 2020’s resumption of the Guyana-Antigua route, and United Airlines’ four-times-weekly service between Houston, Texas, and Georgetown.

Next week, she said Avianca Airlines will commence direct flights between Guyana and Bogotá, Colombia. This will establish a crucial link with South America and reinforce Guyana’s position as a regional transit hub. In 2025, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is expected to add 1072 seats per week connecting Amsterdam, St. Maarten, and Guyana.

“The addition of these airlines to Guyana’s aviation landscape significantly enhances our connectivity, opening up new possibilities for seamless travel to and from our country. This development makes it easier for visitors to experience the unique beauty and cultural richness of Guyana while providing Guyanese with greater accessibility to international destinations,” she said.

The Tourism Minister added that each new airline that chooses to operate in Guyana represents much more than expanded travel options. “It is a powerful endorsement of the confidence the global aviation and tourism industries have in Guyana. It signals recognition of our rapidly growing tourism sector, which continues to draw increasing numbers of visitors eager to explore our pristine rainforests, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality.”