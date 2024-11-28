‘I have confidence in Nandlall’, despite Melly Mel claims- PPP General Secretary

Last Updated on Thursday, 28 November 2024, 19:46 by Denis Chabrol

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday said he has not lost confidence in party Executive and Central Committee member, Anil Nandlall, despite claims by social media activist Melissa Atwell that he leaked confidential information to her.

“If there’s solid proof, then that’s a different matter but, as of now, Anil Nandlall enjoys my confidence, as General Secretary of the party,” he said when asked by Demerara Waves Online News.

The General Secretary said over the decades he has had to fend off several rumours and allegations. On the Atwell-Nandlall saga, he said when the PPP has verified information it would take action. “So far, I’ve not dealt with any unverified information, there’s no way of proving these matters,” he said.

Mr Nandlall has repeatedly denied knowing, meeting or communicating with Ms Atwell, He has since filed a GY$100 million defamation lawsuit against the New York-based social media activist.

While the Attorney General states in the lawsuit that Ms Atwell’s nine Facebook posts on November 21 and 22 have seriously and irreparably damaged his reputation and standing of the Claimant among his Cabinet colleagues, his “political peers”, he on Wednesday dismissed suggestions that they would harm him politically.

Mr Nandlall is regarded as a presidential candidate hopeful for the 2030 elections.